Nebraska Bill
The Smokey Fire burns in Banner County, Nebraska, last October.  

 Photo: Slim Reece/Harrison Volunteer Fire Department

LINCOLN, Neb. — A legislative bill would create two state wildfire response teams to help the hundreds of local volunteer and paid firefighters who fight Nebraska’s rising number of grassland, ag land and forest fires.

But the bill’s hearing Thursday was dogged by questions over whether the state should hire its own wildfire response teams or whether the teams should seek local volunteers.

