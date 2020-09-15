The Yankton Band will be presenting its annual “Parents Preview” concert this Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the event is limited to those holding vouchers. Six vouchers have been given to each band and colorguard student.
The Parents Preview will involve the Core Unit and those students from the Cadet, Symphonic and Concert bands that wish to participate in the parents preview. The Yankton Band has many students involved in other activities and students are able to decide for themselves which activity to participate in.
Because of our ongoing safety precautions, we will only be performing our modified show. Other portions commonly included in the program will be omitted.
These vouchers may be brought directly to Crane-Youngworth on the evening of the performance.
We will be presenting our modified production of “Fusion.” We have removed the drill portion of the performance, but are adding visual elements.
The Core Unit is the competitive portion of the band that travels to contests and practices at times outside of the school day. All students that are not members of the Core Unit are invited to participate in community events such as Riverboat Days, Homecoming and Home football games where the band plays for halftime entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.