Kolberg-Pioneer (KPI) held its 21st annual Quarter Century Club Banquet on Oct. 9, 2020, at Minerva’s. The KPI Quarter Century Club is held to induct new members who have worked at KPI for 25 years or more. The club now has a total of 146 members (48 active, 76 retired, and 22 deceased), representing 4,978 total years of service.
The 2020 new inductees recognized for 25 year of service include Rod Beaudette (Production Supervisor), Don Cameron (Quality Excellence Coordinator), Alan Frazier (Machine Operator), Bob Frohreich (Manager of Track Mounted Plants), Ray Steffen (Welder), Scott Van Buren (Welder), Mark Wieseler (Welder), and Darrell Wubben (Maintenance Supervisor).
