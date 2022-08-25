100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 26, 1922
• The county fair attractions committee was today asking the indulgence of downtown business people regarding the location of shows and attractions of various kinds near their business places. There being no fair ground for this first fair, it will be necessary to put the various shows and concessions up and down Third and the tributary streets, the committee was explaining.
• Concreting on Pier 6 has progressed so nicely that it is expected that concreting will be finished up to the coping top tomorrow. The river is still slowly going down, showing a trifle over 2 on the government gauge this forenoon.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 26, 1947
• South Dakota is in the favorable position of rating far below the average number of poliomyelitis cases this year, Dr. Gilbert Cottam of the state board of health said. Three cases have been reported one each from Roberts, Brown, Shannon counties. There also have been two unofficial reports from Minnehaha County. Last year’s outbreak in South Dakota totaled 385 for the year, which is epidemic in proportion, Dr. Cottam said.
• It has been reported that 695 persons were X-rayed during the three-day period that the Nebraska State Health department’s mobile X-ray unit was in Wausa.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 26, 1972
• The situation: Fast-moving Missouri Rriver waters are chewing away the bank below the bluff which holds Yankton Sacred Heart Hospital. Rep. Frank Denholm, Corps of Engineers officials, state, county and local officials and area individuals and groups Friday heard discussion of the potentially dangerous erosion situation at special meetings of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce Area Water Resources Committee.
• The sign located on the southeast corner of the Armory in Wagner is the Larry Hoffman Memorial. It will be used to list various events held in or about the building including football and basketball games, Nat. Guard exercises, dances, etc. Funds donated by the junior and senior class of East Charles Mix as well as donations from other classes, and memorial monies were used to make this purchase.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 26, 1997
• Zachary Conklin, 15, Yankton, was one of 330 bicyclists who participated in the annual MS150 Bike Tour. He rode 150 miles from Sioux Falls to Madison and back again Aug. 2-3. The cyclists raised about $65,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
• Neil and Eileen Helvig of Vermillion evacuated their home on the Missouri River Sunday when water began eating away at the river bank. By Sunday afternoon the water had cut away about 40 yards of their property.
