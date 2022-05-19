BROOKINGS — FFA members are preparing for agriculture careers, learning the role agriculture plays in feeding and clothing the world, and looking for opportunities to grow the industry. FFA’s Career Development Events are built around ag industry careers, expose members to many of the opportunities and needs in the agriculture sector, and enable them to develop and refine their abilities to critically evaluate, effectively communicate and ultimately, succeed in future careers.
One of the hallmarks of agricultural education and the FFA is the opportunity to showcase skills learned in classrooms and spotlighted through competitive events. It is a source of pride and students look forward to the state-level events each year to determine who will represent South Dakota at the national level in the fall. This year, 2300 South Dakota FFA members competed in 16 Career Development Events at the State FFA Convention.
Area Career Development Event winners include:
• Dairy Cattle Evaluation
Awards sponsored by SD Division of the Midwest Dairy Association and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Sharps, Inc. Bath, Mary Odland, and Ashgrove Dairy.
1st Place Team: Parker; Advisor Kelly Dunkelberger, team members: Paige Haase, Natalie Haase, Neil Haase and Vanessa Dunkelberger
• Food Science and Technology
Awards sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Dan and Sheri Kahnke, Agropur Inc-Cheese and Whey Products, and Aurora Cooperative.
1st Place Team: Freeman; Advisor Malynda Penner, team members: Ava Andersen, Riley Knittel, Emily Knodel, Vaida Ammann
3. Menno
Top Individual: Madelyn Kludt, Menno
• Nursery/Landscape
Awards and the chainsaw for the top individual sponsored by Midwest Stihl and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Northern Plains Landscaping, SODAK Gardens, J Ellen Design & Market, and South Dakota Nursery and Landscape Association.
2. Parkston
• Poultry
Awards and team travel scholarships sponsored by the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association.
2. Parkston
