The Mount Marty Concert Band will present a Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in Marian Auditorium on the Mount Marty campus. The concert is FREE and open to the public.
The students of Mount Marty University will be joined by faculty, community members and musicians from the University of South Dakota as they perform traditional concert band literature.
For those interested in lighter selections such as stage band, jazz band and jazz combo repertoire, and even just a little bit of rock and roll, MMU’s newly organized jazz/rock/JAMZ band will be performing a few selections in prelude at 6:30 p.m. This will also take place in Marian Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.