100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 11, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 11, 1945
• One of the highest ranking officers of the nation’s fighting forces — Fleet Admiral William D. Leahy, USN, Chief of Staff to the Commander in Chief — will be a guest of radio station WNAX and of Yankton for the third annual Midwest Farm Day, Monday, September 3.
• Harley Forbes was elected commander of Roy Anderson Post, American Legion, at its regular meeting held Monday night, and he will shortly succeed T.S. Mayer, who becomes a member of the executive committee.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, July 11, 1970
• An interesting and informative tour is in store for the traveler when he visits the Gavins Point Dam power house near Yankton. Departing every half hour on weekdays and every 15 minutes on Sunday, the tours take visitors through the “very workings” of the huge hydroelectric plant.
• Dr. Daniel Kerr, professor of history at Southern State College, and wife depart from Springfield this week for a three week tour of Southeast Asia. Dr. Kerr, who teaches “far east in modern times” and “world geography” is taking the trip “to gain firsthand information on Southeast Asia.”
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 11, 1995
• Attention area rodeo fans: The Yankton Rodeo Club will be putting on their eighth Yankton Riverboat Days PRCA Rodeo Aug. 18-19, and preparation on the arena has begun. The new-look arena, located on West City Limits Road, will feature aluminum seating that was featured on only a third of last year’s bleachers. It is being installed by a group of trusties from the Yankton Trusty Unit at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
• It was out with the old and in with the new at Monday’s regular school board meeting. Jim Dredla was sworn in as the newest School Board member and outgoing member Don Lepp was recognized for his 15 years of service to the board.
