100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 26, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, August 26, 1948
• Elmer Gemar, Scotland, has been elected to coach the athletics at Springfield, taking the place of Matt Baumann, who resigned last week to accept a teaching-coaching post in Aberdeen. Coach Gemar will find good average material at the Springfield camp and the Trojans will be heard of again this coming season in all three of the major sports.
• Stanley Beegeer, farmer residing seven miles northeast of Olivet, broke the bones in both arms and suffered painful bruises when he upset his tractor bucket while putting up hay.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 26, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 26, 1998
• The gap between Nebraska Highway 14 and South Dakota Highway 37 was finally and historically closed Tuesday with the completion of this steel-girder, 2,952-foot long bridge. Making the first official trip across the new Chief Standing Bear Bridge spanning the Missouri River were Clarence Janovec and his guest Carl Knutson, both of Niobrara, Neb.
• It’s the trip of a lifetime for one man from Southern California, and that trip brought him briefly to Yankton last week. Bob “Rocky” Ferera is on a quest down the Missouri River to New Orleans. He began his personal odyssey June 4 in Gardiner, Mont., on the Yellowstone River. The trip brought him to Yankton and the home of Dennis and Ann Menke, with whom he has corresponded for almost a year.
