County Eyes Grant To Study Lake-Area Road Needs

It’s no secret that the lake area in Yankton County has been growing in popularity among tourists and residents alike over the last decade.
Popularity, however, translates into additional traffic — and Yankton County officials want to have a full accounting of what that means for road needs in areas such as along Deer Boulevard or in the Crestview Subdivision.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Yankton County Commission voted unanimously to apply for a South Dakota Department of Transportation State Planning & Research grant to study needs of county roads west of Yankton. The county would pay 20% of the cost of the study.
Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said the time has come to freshen up previous road studies.
“We did a master transportation study back in 2015,” he said. “It’d be nice to update down by the lake west of Yankton and south of Highway 50.”
Development Services Director Gary Vetter said engineers he’s spoken with suggested a $150,000 study of roadways south of Highway 50 running from West City Limits Road out to where Highway 52 curves north.
“We’d probably check the long-range, 20-year plan, bicycle plan, roadway standards development including a discussion on pavement-versus-gravel needs for some of those roads out in those areas,” he said.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch favored doing some sort of study.
“The census showed us we’ve had a nearly 20% increase in lake area rural residents,” he said. “Deer Boulevard is getting to be an issue with complaints and I don’t know if that road is going to support what’s out there anymore.”
One traffic issue he cited was the intersection of Deer Boulevard and Highway 52.
“I’ve heard a lot of complaints about trying to go west in the summer time from Deer Boulevard,” he said. “It’s about impossible.”
Vetter said doing the study will help the county focus on what should be prioritized as far as the lake area goes.
“It’d be focused on what roads we may want to really think about doing some improvement on, and it’ll update the traffic studies and get all that data in so that we have a better idea of what actually the growth has been out there and how much traffic has been added,” he said.
He said having a completed and updated study on road needs could possibly help with obtaining other grants for engineering or construction of recommended improvements in the future.
Sedlacek added it could answer some important safety questions, as well.
“The one thing I look at is all of the development down Deer Boulevard,” he said. “One way in, one way out — how many homes is it going to take before there should be double access to it in case of an emergency?”
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a rezoning request;
• Approved three plats;
• Approved the 2022 bridge inspection resolution;
• Heard annual reports from the Director of Equalization and Register of Deeds offices.
(0) comments
