VERMILLION — No injuries were reported in an incident in which Vermillion firefighters were dispatched to a house fire Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, units were summoned at 9:48 a.m. to an activated smoke detector at 304 W. Broadway St. Upon arriving on scene, the command officer discovered a one-story building with nothing showing. All occupants had evacuated prior to the first responders’ arrival.

