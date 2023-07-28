VERMILLION — No injuries were reported in an incident in which Vermillion firefighters were dispatched to a house fire Friday morning.
According to a press release from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, units were summoned at 9:48 a.m. to an activated smoke detector at 304 W. Broadway St. Upon arriving on scene, the command officer discovered a one-story building with nothing showing. All occupants had evacuated prior to the first responders’ arrival.
Fire personnel entered the home to investigate and found an odor of smoke. Thermal cameras were used to locate areas of concern, and excessive heat was found in the attic and bedroom. Firefighters then worked to access and extinguish the fire. At 10:22 a.m., the fire was fully extinguished.
No citizens or first responders were injured during the incident.
Units remained on scene for approximately two hours. The fire was determined as accidental, but its exact cause remains under investigation.
Responding units included Vermillion Fire EMS Department, Vermillion Police Department, Vermillion Light and Power Department, Vermillion Code Enforcement and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
