During this year’s Legislature, District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff found herself overwhelmed at times with the flood of federal stimulus money into South Dakota.
Hunhoff (R-Yankton) chairs the Joint Appropriations Committee. The members are used to making tough budget decisions — but never like this year with money rolling into the state.
The millions of incoming COVID-19 relief dollars sharply contrast the usual tight state budget, Hunhoff said during Monday’s American Legion Auxiliary program in Yankton.
District 18 Reps. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) also spoke at the program. During the session, they dealt with numerous proposals seeking COVID relief money, with bills often decided by razor-thin margins.
With the inundation of requests, Hunhoff likened herself to the long arm of the law when running the Joint Appropriations Committee meetings.
“I was a sheriff. I told those who wanted to testify that you can give your presentation, but it needs to be succinct,” she said. “If someone else has the same thing to say, you can come up and say, ‘Me, too.’ But we’re not going to listen to the same message — not when we have so many bills.”
Under COVID protocols, testimony was taken both in person and through remote means, Hunhoff said. The process became even more complicated with last-minute efforts to push through spending measures, she said.
“Legislators had pet projects that they brought to (our committee) during the last two weeks of the session,” she said. “They ‘hog housed’ bills (changed the original content) to do these big projects. I said that we weren’t doing it with only two weeks left. We don’t have the time to do an analysis (of the request).”
TAXING ISSUE
In addition, lawmakers dealt with rules for medical marijuana, which South Dakota voters passed last November with 70% approval. IM26 goes into effect July 1.
South Dakota voters also passed Constitutional Amendment A, legalizing recreational marijuana, during the general election by a 54-46% margin. However, a circuit court judge ruled the measure was unconstitutional. The amendment appears headed to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
The medical marijuana legislation took many twists and turns, Cwach said. “It was a fun bill in Pierre,” he said, noting its continual uncertainty.
Gov. Kristi Noem wanted to delay IM26 implementation for a year, which met with a great deal of resistance considering the strong voter support for the measure, he added.
“It ended up with the bill amended so many times at the end that it wasn’t the same as when the governor proposed it,” Cwach said. “For IM26, they’re going to have to make a lot of rules before July 1.”
Cwach and Hunhoff both serve on the Rules Review Committee, which doesn’t write rules but determines if the proper procedure was followed.
One of the questions will be the treatment of medical marijuana for taxing purposes, Cwach said. Amendment A included a 15% excise tax and a 6.5% sales tax for recreational marijuana, he noted. However, he wasn’t sure if medical marijuana might be exempt from excise tax because it’s used for medicinal purposes.
“But you don’t get a prescription for it,” Hunhoff noted.
“It’s used as medicine,” Stevens responded.
KEEPING IN BALANCE
Legislators must discipline themselves when it comes to spending federal stimulus funds or estimating the revenue from marijuana and other sources, Stevens said.
“You have all this influx of one-time money coming in, and how do you sort through it? How much of your revenue coming in is attributable to this one-time slush of money versus not?” he asked. “We can hardly base our economy on something that is gone pretty quick. How do you (appropriators) try to deal with it?”
Hunhoff noted the financial and philosophical debate among legislators, particularly between the House and Senate.
“The House felt we were going to have a really, good successful year and wanted more dollars,” she said. “But in the Senate, we didn’t think so and went the other way (toward conservative figures).”
Lawmakers need to realize the federal funds are making up for lost general funds during the pandemic, Hunhoff said. The state’s economy will receive another surge as people receive stimulus and unemployment checks, she predicted.
The outside dollars will be spent, and the state government shouldn’t base its ongoing revenue and budgets on the temporary surge, she warned.
Then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard and then-Lt. Gov. Matt Michels (a Yankton resident) dealt with a similar situation when the federal stimulus money ended after the Great Recession of 2008-09, she said.
State government, including aid to education, was cut as part of the necessary budget measures, Hunhoff said.
“Education took at 10% cut, and they never got over that,” she said. “We don’t know (this time) when we are reaching the cliff. Is it going to be 2023 or 2024?”
Such thinking requires a dramatic change from the current unexpected money, Stevens said. “Never in South Dakota history have we had a financial situation like we had this year,” he said.
While Republicans dominate the Legislature, Hunhoff credited Democrats Cwach and District 15 Rep. Linda Duba of Sioux Falls with helping move through several key pieces of legislation in the House.
MAKING PROJECTIONS
Looking toward future budgets, Stevens and Cwach credited Hunhoff’s work on the Joint Appropriations Committee, which works with projections and seeks to craft a budget for months down the line.
The appropriators usually come right on target with their estimates, Stevens noted. “We’ve got really good people working on it,” he said.
For now, Hunhoff said state lawmakers can count on more unusual budget decisions as she predicted federal stimulus funds will continue.
“Next year, there will be more one-time dollars,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Also during Monday’s program:
• The District 18 lawmakers answered questions about the new needs-based scholarships, with a version that includes Mount Marty University of Yankton;
• Cwach described the implementation of a mental health program benefiting first responders;
• Hunhoff provided an update on veterans’ facilities, cemeteries and programs in the state;
• Cwach explained details surrounding a bill dealing with transgender athletes, which the entire District 18 delegation voted against;
• The District 18 lawmakers told the Press & Dakotan that any decisions on whether to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will wait until after his judicial proceedings. Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges in the vehicular death of a Highmore man last September;
• The Legislature passed a bill that contained licensing and regulations for raising industrial hemp in the state. Because of its emergency clause, the law takes effect immediately rather than the usual July 1 date.
The main run of the 2021 Legislature ended earlier this month. Lawmakers return March 29 for the final day to handle vetoes and other remaining business, if needed.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.