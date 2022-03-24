INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday of possible forgery on 31st Street.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday of a possible rie in Lesterville. There was no fire.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday of an assault on Dakota Lane, Mission Hill.
• A report was received at 12:19 p.m. Thursday of a drug complaint on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:19 a.m. Thursday of someone breaking into a lottery machine on E. Third Street.
• A report was received at 7:14 p.m. Wednesday of an attempted fraud/scam on East Side Drive.
• A report was received at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday of possible elder abuse on Douglas Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.