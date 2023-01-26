VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is set to host the Utopia/Dystopia Symposium on Feb. 6-7.

The Utopia/Dystopia Symposium is an interdisciplinary conference exploring the wide-ranging influence of utopian and dystopian thinking in contemporary culture. These themes are often found in popular film, literature and TV shows, but they also permeate areas that we don’t often think about in utopian and dystopian terms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.