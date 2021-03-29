VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will host the official groundbreaking of the new School of Health Sciences building Thursday, April 1, at 1 p.m. in the Andrew E. Lee Memorial Medicine and Science Building parking lot, at the intersection of Dakota and Clark Streets.
“The groundbreaking and construction of the new School of Health Sciences building reflects a commitment from the state of South Dakota, industry leaders and the university to strengthen health care education, and it represents a critical contribution to improving health care in our state,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring.
The new building will house many programs of the School of Health Sciences, including dental hygiene, nursing, physician assistant, addiction counseling and prevention, medical laboratory science, public health and health sciences, and social work.
As the only comprehensive school of health sciences in South Dakota, the USD School of Health Sciences boasts more than 2,000 students, graduates between 500 and 600 students each year and offers 16 degree-granting programs. Approximately half of the 50,000 technical and professional health care jobs in South Dakota require a college degree, and half of those degrees have been earned at USD. Over 63% of those who graduate from a program in the School of Health Sciences remain in South Dakota to practice.
The new School of Health Sciences building is projected to be completed in August 2023.
