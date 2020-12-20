South Dakota reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Yankton County — in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
For Yankton County, it was the third straight day at least one death was recorded. The county’s death toll rose to 23, of which 14 have been recorded in December.
The county also recorded 27 new infections and 15 new recoveries.
Also locally, Union County saw 18 new cases, the fifth straight day the county has seen a double-digit rise in cases.
South Dakota’s 11 new deaths raised its state toll to 1,361. The state also recorded 391 new cases.
Other statewide statistics from the DOH included:
• Total Cases — 94,727 (+391: 309 confirmed, 82 probable);
• Active Cases — 8,270 (-226);
• Recoveries — 85,096 (+606);
• Hospitalized — 5,411 ever hospitalized; 345 currently hospitalized;
• Testing — 3,107 new tests processed; 1,103 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 6,311 total vaccinations (+2,200).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on late Saturday posted 670 new infections. There were also five new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,475.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 155,415 (+670);
• Recoveries — 92,196 (+2,305);
• Hospitalizations — 5,977 ever hospitalized (+25); currently hospitalized: 598 (-14);
• Testing — 8,097 new tests processed; 2,119 new individuals tested.
