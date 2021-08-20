HURON — The South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid Calling Contest and Benefit Auction will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 2 p.m. on the Dakotaland Stage at the State Fair, Huron.
For the 17th year, the association is partnering with a youth group to provide funds for community programs in South Dakota. That partner this year is the South Dakota Youth Foundation, Inc. and its goal is to empower young people to make good decisions for their health and develop character.
Over 40 items have been donated.
Also, come and enjoy the South Dakota State Auctioneer Association Bid Calling Contest. The auctioneers each have their own unique style — the competition is exciting and intense!
For more information, email info@sdyouthfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.