VERMILLION — The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion is replacing its 92-year-old chapter house at 327 North Pine Street. After celebrating their centennial in 2016, a group of alumni and undergraduates took a serious look at what the next 100 years of fraternity life might look like. A 2019 engineering report found that a rebuild would be necessary, and planning began for a capital campaign.
The fraternity drew from its storied alumni, which has included four South Dakota governors and numerous other elected officials, businessmen and community leaders to form a building committee. Campaign co-chairmen include former Gov. Dennis Daugaard (’75), former USD President Jim Abbott (’70), and former South Dakota Speaker of the House of Representatives Mark Mickelson (’88).
