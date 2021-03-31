Love to sing? Ladies are invited to attend a virtual barbershop chorus rehearsal held Monday evenings, offered by River City Harmony Chorus. Join in the physical and vocal warm-ups, and singing songs with music.
For information, call Marilyn 660-0405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.