CASES DISPOSED:
AUG. 27-SEPT. 2, 2022
Josh Hackney, 1009 Mulberry Ave., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Harold Critchfield, Junior; Tyndall; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Shannon Marie McDonald, E. 15th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cody James Auch, 3108 West 23rd Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Brunilda Enid Valencia, Summerland Key, Fla.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Eric Anthony Vigil, 302 Greenview Dr., Apt. 4, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
William Rainer, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $330; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 6 days credit.
Alexis Justine Remington, 503 Green St., Yankton; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $696.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint.
Calsie Donker, White Lake; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jerry Earl Peterson, 711 Pine St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nathan Richard Clercx, 118 Jerry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
David Anderson, 1110 Kennedy, Yankton; exhibition driving; $132.50.
Tyler James Lee, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Larry F. Carda, Sioux Falls; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years, 6 months suspended and 2 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Donald Lee Hamilton, 2200 Douglas #47, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Myron Fineran, Junior; 1313 W. 30th Street, Apt. W, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $2,500-$5,000; Suspended execution of sentence; $241.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle – intend damage/inconvenience; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unnecessary parking on rural road; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Howard Rouse, 120 E. 3rd St., Yankton; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Dismissed by prosecutor; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Recharged by information; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by information.
Dylan Kenneth Peterson, 203 James Place, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Thomas Lee Simonsen, 3702 Leader Ln, Yankton; Operate vessel under influence; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Andrew Evans, 1505 Jacqueline Drive, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Joel Williams, 402 Pine St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Driving on wrong side of road; $132.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Matthew Monarrez, 415 Linn St., Yankton; Violation of protection order; $596.50; Jail sentence of 360 days with 300 days suspended and 2 days credit; Violation of protection order; Recharged by information.
Brunilda Enid Valencia, Summerland Key, Fla.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Thomas Sedlacek, Junior, 2409 Deer Blvd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Steven Gregory Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Exhibition driving; $126.50.
Collin Peter Franzky, Watertown; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Attempt murder – 1st degree (felony); Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm – first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Conceal weapon with intent to commit felony; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Harold Leonard Critchfield, Junior; Tyndall; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Rosario Gutierrez, Gayville; renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Joseph Dean Hofmann, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Joshua Jacob Suhr, 44485 E. SD Highway 50, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm – first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Jeremie Joshua Boyd, 1003 Memory Lane, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary – 2nd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft - more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000.
Carlos Enrique Lulo Martinez, Sioux City, Iowa; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Antonio Dewayne Grantwabasha, Niobrara, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25; Operator assure passenger 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Danny Cook, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kenneth Ray Jensen, Irene; Failure to yield to traffic at yield sign; $132.50.
Gracie Thurman, 305 Golf Lane, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wade Earl Venosdel, 916 Nebraska Street, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days with 24 days suspended and 7 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Kayla Kirchner, 1310 W. 30th St., #302, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Leland Lyle Hare, Wagner; Municipal open container in motor vehicle; $126.50.
Christopher Allen Heen, Brooklyn, Minn.; Fishing without license – nonresident; $182.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Troy Robin Strid, Corsica; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Deris Francisco Lopez Vargas, Norfolk, Neb.; Violations of safety requirements; $182.50.
Jacqueline Martinez Connell, 1507 Peninah St., Yankton; No stop on entry from alley driveway or private road; $132.50.
Albert Pena, Wagner; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $304.80; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jose Francisco Alonso, 1216 Walnut, Yankton; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Sarah Jean Rodgers, Olivet; Violations of safety requirements; $182.50.
Richard Jilderda, Elk Point; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Alexander Fernandez, 505 W. 4th St., Yankton; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Benjamin Slowey, 506 Pine, Yankton; Pet violation – no shots; $25.
Savannah Wuestewald, Mission Hill; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
