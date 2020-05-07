100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 8, 1920
• The old Civil War Mortar which has guarded the front of the G.A.R. hall for these many years has rotted through its wooden base, so in connection with other repairs there this sentinel is being placed on a new brick pedestal.
• After a half century of work in the same office, Frank L. Van Tassel will take a vacation. He has sold the Excelsior Mill to the Gurney Seed & Nursery Company. The Excelsior Mill is one of the historic institutions of the Dakotas and of the north west. It was built in 1872 by Bramble and Miner, Bordeno and Bates.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 8, 1945
• Yankton observed V-E (Victory in Europe) Day today with a general suspension of business activity so far as possible, the signal being the broadcast proclamation at 8 a.m., by President Truman from Washington.
• Ninety-one senior students will be graduated from Yankton high school in commencement exercises announced for Monday, May 21, and addressing the graduates here at that time will be Dr. Martin L. Cole of Augustana college, Sioux Falls, dean-elect of St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 8, 1970
• A University of South Dakota military science department spokesman said this morning that about 35 students had left the armory gym where they had protested the school’s ROTC program. The occupation of the building had been orderly as had been an afternoon meeting at the campus mall between library and campus center buildings.
• Nominations will now be received for “Yankton’s Citizen of the Year.” The program of honoring a Citizen of the Year was started last year by the Daily Press and Dakotan when it offered the title of “Mr. Yankton” and an appropriate plaque to Carl Youngworth, veteran teacher and coach in Yankton College.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 8, 1995
• Jaime Kulbel runs, she herself will tell you, because she is attracted to the unknown and the possibilities of what might be. One thing she does know today is what will be: The Yankton High School track star will be running Division I distances next year. Kulbel has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Wisconsin.
• Midwestern farmers and scientists are worried an Asian fungus already found on several Hawaiian islands might reach the mainland and devastate the nation’s soybean crop. The fungus, known as soybean rust, is causing concern even though there is no evidence it has reached the mainland.
