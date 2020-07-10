VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota, in collaboration with Sanford Health, has launched the Technology Readiness Acceleration Center (TRAC) to train graduate students in entrepreneurship and technology development.
TRAC focuses on commercializing innovations, supporting entrepreneurship and developing research for market readiness. With the help of TRAC students, USD and Sanford researchers will have the tools and resources they need to translate their discoveries from tests in a laboratory to real-world applications.
“TRAC trains student apprentices in technology development and commercialization of novel technologies, which will create a pipeline of entrepreneurs,” said Daniel Engebretson, Ph.D, vice president for research and sponsored programs. “This will truly invigorate South Dakota’s economic and workforce development.”
Graduate students have the opportunity to participate in the program for two years and will be provided competitive stipends. Students will spend their first year learning about intellectual property, entrepreneurship, technology development and laboratory skills development. Students will then choose from a pool of over 100 technologies that are owned by USD or Sanford Health to focus on readying for market application. Their second year will be spent developing the technology, seeking further funding and either creating a startup company or forming partnerships with established industry partners.
“The primary goal of TRAC is to create pathways to building businesses and jobs around research commercialization,” said Engebretson. “The collaboration with industries will greatly benefit USD students, the university itself and Sanford Health.”
Participation in TRAC begins Aug. 19. Graduate students are encouraged to apply by July 13, 2020.
For more information, visit usd.edu/TRAC.
