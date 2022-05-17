YFD New Fire Chief To Start In June

The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department will be getting its new chief in about a month.
On Tuesday, the City of Yankton’s Municipal Government Facebook page announced that Timothy Linke — currently a Battalion Chief in Lincoln, Nebraska — will take over as fire chief in late June.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that Linke is now going through the background check process and will have a physical exam required of all the city’s firefighters.
“He has many years of experience,” Leon said. “He has a real zest and compassion for volunteer departments — that’s kind of where he started — and he’s really looking forward to coming back to that and having more interaction with volunteers.”
Linke, a native of Syracuse, Nebraska, told the Press & Dakotan that he’s had extensive experience in firefighting totaling nearly 30 years, including career and volunteer services alike. The last 24 have been spent with Lincoln Fire.
He said that he’s thrilled for the chance to come to Yankton.
“I’m just beyond excited,” he said. “I had not been to Yankton until I came and went through the interview process. I’d done some research when I applied for the job looking at the community and how well-run the community is by the governing officials and the City Commission and the strategic planning and just the active level to which community members engage. It was just really attractive, and it’s not far away. It’s not like I’m moving to a completely foreign land.”
Leon said that a search committee made up of city staff, City Commissioner Mike Villanueva and members of the fire department — present and past — was formed to help find the best candidate for the job.
“We did a national search,” she said. “We advertised in publications that firemen receive, but also (with) the International Fire Chiefs Association.”
She said that the search went a little more smoothly than anticipated.
“We got a pretty robust response,” said. “I wasn’t so certain with the job market as it is today. There are a lot of fire chief positions open across the country. But we had a good pool of applicants.”
Leon said around four or five applicants were ultimately interviewed, and the committee felt strongest about Linke.
“We all felt that he had the right experience and a really good vision for some of the things he’d like to see the department consider,” she said. “He really wants to work on developing volunteers and also be really involved in the community. That’s one of the premises that Yankton kind of stands on, so we’re really excited about that and welcoming him and his family to our community.”
Linke said he’s eager to bring his personal touch to the city’s fire department.
“When you’re going to a new department and you haven’t worked with anyone there before — or you have on a limited level — you first have to do an assessment to see where everything is at,” he said. “The department’s well-equipped — nice stations, nice facilities, even better people. What I’m hoping to bring to the department is the opportunity to lead at a personal level and get to know people that are already well-involved in the community, but also seeing what kind of talent there is because I’m sure that there is a lot of it and helping to cultivate that talent and primarily save lives and property. That’s the main mission of the fire department, so I’d like to be a part of helping these folks that have been doing it for so long to grow into that.”
He said that he’s also open to new ideas as he comes into the role.
“There will probably be some new things that we all want to explore together,” he said. “I’m the type of person that, when someone has an idea, I like to let them try it out, experiment, sometimes fail and see where things go and provide people an opportunity to grow that way as well.”
Linke is stepping into a role previously held by Tom Kurtenbach. Kurtenbach, who held the role of chief for nearly 16 years, retired in January. Brad Moser has served as interim fire chief since Kurtenbach’s retirement.
