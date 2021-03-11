Yankton’s Roy Anderson American Legion Post 12 will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 16, at the VFW, located at 209 Cedar St. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Yankton Puts Mask Mandate On Hold (22)
- Letter: ‘Turning The Corner’ (17)
- From The Publisher: No Fences Around The Capitol (16)
- Letter: Pro-Life Victory (13)
- Letter: Obama’s Motives (12)
- Letter: The Education Of Kristi Noem (11)
- Letter: Double Kudos (9)
- Letter: Wind Power Unreliable (8)
- Letter: Remembering (5)
- ‘The Power Of Mary’ (5)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.