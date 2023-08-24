PIERRE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced $248,000 in Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program funding to help South Dakota communities address stormwater and sewer infrastructure needs.

States may now apply for grant assistance to fund projects that will help municipalities strengthen their wastewater and stormwater collection systems against increasingly intense rain events and prevent contaminants from polluting waterways. The Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Reuse Municipal Grant program will ensure small and financially distressed communities receive grant assistance at no cost.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.