Red Flag Warning Issued For Parts Of Yankton Area

A red flag warning for potentially dangerous fire conditions has been posted for several counties in the Yankton area Tuesday afternoon.
Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson and Yankton counties are included in this alert.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 4:44 pm
A red flag warning for potentially dangerous fire conditions has been posted for several counties in the Yankton area Tuesday afternoon.
Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson and Yankton counties are included in this alert.
Warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity, combined with the current drought situation, make these areas especially at risk to fire.
The National Weather Service described it as a “critical fire weather pattern.”
The red flag warning is active until 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management sent out an email Tuesday morning reminding the public that no open burning is allowed in the county.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.
Wednesday will be much cooler, with highs expected to reach the low 60s, but winds could gust up to 45 mph.
Cool and very windy conditions will continue into Thursday.
There are small chances for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.