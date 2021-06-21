YSD Tackles Repairs To Track At Williams Field

Efforts to repair damages at Yankton High School’s (YHS) Williams Field have cleared several hurdles, with work beginning last week.
After more than two years, damage to the track at Williams Field from the 2019 bomb cyclone is finally being addressed with the replacement of the entire running surface.
There are two contracts approved for the work, Yankton School District (YSD) Business Manager Jason Bietz told the Press & Dakotan.
“One is with Schwartzle Construction. They are doing the asphalt and the subsurface,” he said. “The second contract is with Fisher Track; they’re the surface company. They provide a structural spray, the actual running, competition surface that you see when you look at the track.”
Contractors will tear the asphalt down to the base, recompact and build the base back up from scratch. The cost of the concrete portion of the project is expected to run about $466,520. The resurfacing cost is estimated at $191,068, for a total project cost of approximately $668,288, according to Bietz.
“The end result: we are going to have a brand-new track after all the dust settles with this,” he said. “It has just taken a little bit of a side trip to utilize and work with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to do the repair, because of the scope and damage exceeded what we were planning.”
The March 2019 bomb cyclone drenched Yankton in 2.89 inches of rain on top of frozen ground. The combination created historic flooding and damage throughout the area.
The summer after the flood, FEMA set up shop in Yankton to provide information to local landowners and other entities considering damage claims. After meeting with FEMA representatives, the school district submitted three applications to FEMA in the fall of 2019, one for the track.
“We didn’t know the extent of the damage to the track at that time, but we knew that the perimeters were damaged as well as the interior,” Bietz said. “As far as the surface itself, when the track team went out on the track that spring, there was a definite gravel-like feel to the track where there was lots of slippery, loose material.”
To make the surface safe for use, YSD groundskeepers ran mowers over the track’s surface and removed the loose sediment, he said.
The next step in the FEMA process involved quantifying the damage, but by then it was winter, and the field was covered with snow.
“We had to wait until spring and contractors could get there and do a site assessment,” Bietz said. “Well, as well all know, in March 2020, the world came to a screeching standstill and contractors in Yankton had problems moving the process along.”
The COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. that month, and the track season was cancelled, he said.
Eventually, things opened up enough for experts to visit the site, examine the damage and weight options for addressing it.
“The asphalt that was supporting the surface material was gone,” Bietz said. “You had areas that were (just) the spongy surface material and nothing to support it.”
For safety reasons, track practices were moved to Yankton Middle School. Meanwhile, the FEMA application process continued.
“FEMA is a reimbursable program, and no matter what we do, we’re going to have to fund the project up front and then seek reimbursement after the fact,” he said. “You don’t know what the subsurface looks like until you peel (the surface) back and take a look.”
Also, FEMA will only pay to fix what was damaged in the disaster, not to improve it.
“FEMA will pay for up to 75% of the cost of damages; South Dakota would match 10% of that,” Bietz said. “We are pursuing 85% of the damage cost from FEMA.”
At a minimum, administrators thought the outermost lane would have to be replaced. However, the narrowest size commercial-grade equipment available is eight-feet wide.
“We couldn’t just do one lane; we had to do three lanes at a minimum for the amount of damage that had to be replaced,” Bietz said. “You can’t have three lanes that are brand new and five lanes that are 15 years old. That clearly creates problems with your track.”
For safety reasons and for purposes of competition, administrators decided that the entire track would have to be replaced. The FEMA application was updated to reflect that, and, currently, that agency is investigating whether YSD’s insurance could cover more of the cost of the damage.
Fortunately, the school district had already budgeted $300,000, for improvements to the track in 2023. Bietz also said, Mount Marty University is YSD’s partner in the use of Williams Field, so some cost sharing agreement is likely to be arranged in the future.
“The good news is, the project is started and so far, so good,” he said. “We’re going to get this thing put back together and have a wonderful new track to use for our kids for a long, long time.”
