Coronavirus’s Impact On Ag Still Unclear

For weeks, experts have been watching for whatever potential impacts novel coronavirus COVID-19 may have on U.S. farmers.
Though COVID-19 is causing interruptions in the flow of commodities, the long-term impact on agriculture is still difficult to determine, according to Nate Franzén, president of First Dakota’s Ag Banking Division.
“The potential impact of this virus on agriculture in general — it’s quite complex, it’s hard to quantify and it’s hard to pin it down, as well,” said Franzén, who oversees First Dakota’s agricultural activities. “Everybody’s watching it closely and trying to model and figure out the impact on our particular sector of the economy.”
Understanding the state of agriculture prior to the emergence of the virus is a good place to start, he said.
“I think it’s important to put in perspective — out of the box — that agriculture has had some depressed commodity prices, really, since 2013,” Franzén said. “We’ve been on this downward slide, and I’d say the last four or five years, we’ve hovered in these lower commodity prices.”
Given that, quantifying the effect of the novel coronavirus on commodity prices is difficult, he said.
“We do know it has created a few disruptions, as agriculture … is very dependent on our trading with partners globally,” Franzén said. “I’ll give you an example of a disruption I’m aware of: We had tankers full of ag products sitting out at the outside of China for an extended period of time because there weren’t people available to unload the boats because of the virus.”
By mid-February, many ports in China were so full of tankers carrying unloaded freight that agricultural product was spoiling and newly arrived tankers were being turned away, he said.
Situations like that create extra costs in the supply chain that trickle down through the economy and have likely had some mild impact on our markets, he said.
“I call it a temporary disruption because of the backlog that it puts in place on how products flow,” Franzén said. “It varies quite a bit from commodity to commodity, but soybeans are a good example. Over 50% of the soybeans we raise are consumed in foreign countries. China, being one of the bigger consumers of that, if they’re at the epicenter of this virus, what impact will that have?”
It’s concerning, but in addition to considering losses of labor due to illness and death, it’s important to consider the positive impact that the people who battle through the illness and recover will have, he said.
“As long as that’s the case, I don’t see huge long-term impacts,” Franzén said. “I hope I’m not naive — and I’m certainly not making light of the virus at all.”
Of course, all that could change, hence the need to closely monitor the situation.
“That’s where the concerns of the market lie: trying to project what additional spread will happen and what’s the short-term impact going to be, because people are sick and not doing their normal activities,” Franzén said. “Then, long term, will there be a large number of deaths that create another, bigger impact on supply and demand and flow of economic activity?”
In part, the answer touches on how the virus spreads and whether or not the government can keep it from spreading across the U.S. in a big way, he said.
“If you think about it, even China, who’s had the largest number of cases, as long as people survive it, they’re still going to be consumers that need to eat food, which is what we grow in agriculture,” Franzén said. “So, long term, I think it’ll have minimal impact, but there could be some short-term bumps.”
Since December, China has confirmed 80,921 cases of the virus and 3,161 deaths, but 61,658 people have recovered from COVID-19. The spread of the disease in China is slowing to the point that many of the temporary hospitals built in response to the epidemic are being shut down.
However, the Chinese have other problems as well, including outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) that began two years ago. ASF affects pigs and wild boars, and it can have up to 100% case fatality rate. Since the initial outbreak, China has experienced over 150 outbreaks in more than 30 provinces/regions and has culled over 1 million hogs.
In addition, China culled 18,000 chickens in response to an outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza last month.
“One of the reasons their hog problem got so out of hand is they have a large wild hog population and some (of those are) amongst hogs being raised for food consumption,” Franzén said. “That makes it that much harder when a disease outbreak spreads to control it.”
The U.S. is fortunate to have confined hog practices with responsible disease control, cleanliness and environmental protection so a potential disease like ASF can be more easily isolated, he said.
“Hogs eat soy meal. So, part of why we’re not sending as much there, too, is because they’ve had a devastating loss in their livestock population that is going to take time to rebuild,” Franzén said. “That livestock population eats a lot of the products we raise.
“So, soybeans is probably the crop hit the hardest from a U.S farmer and rancher standpoint.”
