PIERRE — All South Dakota municipal sales tax rates will remain the same on Jan. 1, 2021.
South Dakota municipalities may implement new tax rates or change existing tax rates Jan. 1 or July 1 each year.
The South Dakota Department of Revenue has municipal tax information bulletins available, which list all municipal sales and use tax rates statewide, along with information on tribal sales, use and excise taxes.
Updated bulletins are free of charge and available Jan. 1. To obtain a municipal tax information bulletin, visit the top of the page on our website at https://dor.sd.gov/businesses/taxes/municipal-tax/ or contact the Department of Revenue at 1-800-829-9188.
