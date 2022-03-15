COVID-related hospitalizations in South Dakota dropped to their lowest level since last August, according to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Current hospitalizations dipped to 77 (-11), the lowest point since Aug. 16. Hospitalizations across the state have dropped nearly 48% this month. Also, 14 new hospitalizations were reported Tuesday.
The DOH posted 67 new infections, with active cases falling to 2,756 (-163).
Two new deaths were reported, raising the state toll to 2,861. The new fatalities were not recorded in the Yankton area.
Yankton County saw its case total amended downward for the second straight day, falling by one. Also, five new recoveries were reported, with active cases dropping to 74, the first time they have been below 80 since Sept. 1. One new hospitalization was also reported.
Other statistics from Tuesday included:
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — Turner County, +1; Union County, +1; Yankton County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 5.0% (-.2%);
• New Area S.D. Cases (+1/net) — Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +1; Yankton County, -1;
• USD Update — Active cases: 0 (0 change); quarantine/isolation: 0 (0 change).
