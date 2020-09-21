In Monday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), officials reported 963 infections to date among the state’s grade K-12 schools.
There were 261 new cases reported in the schools last week, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during a media briefing. According to the DOH website, that’s the biggest weekly increase so far since the state began posting fall semester statistics beginning with the Aug. 9-15 time period.
The breakdown of cases as of Sept. 19 was 674 students and 289 staff. Of those, 678 cases are considered recovered.
The DOH website noted that 737 schools have had no reported cases, 122 schools have had either one or two known cases, and 28 schools have recorded more than three infections.
Among South Dakota’s universities, colleges and technical schools, there were 85 new cases reported last week (Sept. 13-19), the lowest weekly increase since Aug. 16-22. Overall, there have been 1,172 total cases (1,115 students, 57 staff), of which 1,043 are considered recovered.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Monday reported 22 active cases, all students, down two from Sunday. A total of 156 people were reported in quarantine (-36), including 26 on campus (-2).
Mount Marty University’s most recent update, issued Friday, showed 14 active cases (12 students, 2 staff).
Meanwhile, the DOH reported 173 new infections statewide Monday, with several area counties recording new cases.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 202.
Here is a roundup of area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (76 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (7), 0 new recoveries (57), 18 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (143), 0 new hospitalizations (38), 0 new recoveries (122), 21 active cases;
• Clay County — 2 new cases (537), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 1 new recovery (483), 49 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (64), 3 new hospitalizations (11), 0 new recoveries (39), 25 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (74), 0 new hospitalizations (8), 2 new recoveries (55), 17 active cases;
• Turner County — 4 new cases (141), 0 new hospitalizations (6), 2 new recoveries (103), 36 active cases;
• Union County — 6 new cases (357), 0 new hospitalizations (25), 1 new recovery (300), 51 active cases;
• Yankton County — 4 new cases (357), 0 new hospitalizations (16), 3 new recoveries (270), 83 active cases.
Also Monday, Clayton said the total number of cases reported at the women’s prison in Pierre so far is 116.
“We continue to work with the Department of Corrections to look at their current mitigation strategies, to look at testing of those individuals identified as close contacts and work with them on cases they have seen,” Clayton said.
Here are South Dakota statistics for Monday:
• Total Cases — 18,869 (+173);
• Active Cases — 2,890 (+47);
• Recoveries — 15,777 (+126);
• Hospitalizations — 1,297 ever hospitalized (+9); 161 currently hospitalized (-9);
• Testing — 245,387 total tests (+1,109; test infection rate: 15.6%); 177,023 individuals tested (+670)
In Nebraska, 286 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday. There were no new deaths reported (442 overall).
Locally, Dixon County reported one new infection, its 84th.
Other Nebraska statistics posted of the DHHS website of late Sunday included:
• Total Cases — 41,083 (+286);
• Active Cases — 10,132 (+286);
• Recoveries — 30,509 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 2,194 ever hospitalized (0 change); 170 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 426,110 total tests (+2,457; test infection rate: 11.6%).
