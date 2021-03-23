United Way Gives Big On Groceries

The United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton had one of its biggest Last Blast campaigns this year.
Working in conjunction with First Dakota National Bank, the group held the Great Grocery Giveaway, a fundraiser that would ultimately give away a $2,021 Hy-Vee gift card.
Connie McManus of Yankton was announced the winner of this gift card on Monday at Hy-Vee.
Executive Director Lauren Hanson told the Press & Dakotan the giveaway was part of an annual event.
“United Way is wrapping our 2021 community campaign drive,” she said. “Annually, we do what we call a ‘Last Blast’ final campaign push and we always partner with Hy-Vee in some capacity.”
She said that this year’s Last Blast was just a little bit different.
“We conducted what we called 21 Days of Giving, which was a three-week increment where we were raising awareness, asking for donations to wrap up our campaign,” she said. “(For) any donation of $21 or more during those 21 days of giving, they were eligible for this prize.”
She said that United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton took in $21,000 over those three weeks that the fundraiser was open to residents.
Hanson said that United Way has done similar giveaways in the Yankton area in the past.
“During our Last Blast campaigns in previous years, we’ve been stationed at Hy-Vee with board members and volunteers,” she said. “We would have some kind of drawing — some years it was an iPad, some years it was an iPad Mini and different electronic devices that were donated. This year, we needed to get even more creative, First Dakota offered to sponsor the project and we wanted to partner with Hy-Vee again — hence the Great Grocery Giveaway.”
Hanson said that this was one of the most popular campaigns they’ve had to date.
“I believe it’s probably the most we’ve raised during a Last Blast event,” she said.
Past president Jeremy Johnson told the Press & Dakotan that he was amazed at the reception the campaign had this year.
“In this year of new challenges and doing things different, it’s just awesome to see the community response to something like this and to see the way people stepped up to sponsor such an important organization like the United Way,” he said.
Hanson said that similar campaigns are planned for the future.
“This was on top of our community campaign efforts that we already do throughout the year,” she said. “This was kind of an extra incentive at the end to get us to the finish line, and we’ll hopefully continue to be creative and innovative in ways we engage the community to give back.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.