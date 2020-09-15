The Friends of the Library will be hosting their third used book sale on the front lawn of the Yankton Community Library on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8-11 a.m.
Come check out all the NEW inventory of both fiction and non-fiction. There will also be a large assortment of children’s books, as well as Christmas literature, books on birds, and foreign language materials.
The wearing of masks is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.