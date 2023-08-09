Cargill

The sprawling Cargill bio-tech campus near Blair, Nebraska, converts corn into several products, including ethanol and sweetener.

 Courtesy of Cargill

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska is ideally situated to become a hub for the growing bio-manufacturing industry, if it can grow its workforce and meet a rising demand for reducing the carbon footprint of products, those attending the Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit were told Wednesday.

Business leaders, along with Gov. Jim Pillen, said that Nebraska provides a dedicated workforce, attractive tax incentives, low-cost utilities, proximity to raw materials like corn and ethanol, and a supportive local governance — where you’re only “a call or two” away from reaching a decision-maker.

Larry Skow

How come South Dakota “leaders” don’t think like this?

