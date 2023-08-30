DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Aug. 28, the national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) was activated for alert to send blood products to Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia, if needed.

BERC is a coalition comprised of 36 blood centers across the nation who commit to preparing for mass transfusion disasters by collecting extra units for an emergency reserve. This reserve is available immediately when disaster strikes, so responses can be rapid. LifeServe Blood Center is prepared to support areas in emergency situations as part of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps.

