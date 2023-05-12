PIERRE — The Indigent Legal Services Task Force created by HB 1064 during the 2023 Legislative session will be holding several listening sessions across the state to gather information to inform its work.
The goal of this task force as stated in the legislation is to:
1. Identify how legal services are delivered in South Dakota to indigent parties in criminal, juvenile and child abuse and neglect proceedings statewide;
2. Recommend ways to improve the delivery of legal services to indigent parties;
3. Recommend methods to provide services for conflict cases where local public defenders may be unable to take cases;
4. Address how to ensure competent representation is provided to indigent parties; and
5. Identify potential funding options to ensure delivery of legal services for indigent parties.
The listening sessions are scheduled as follows:
• May 17 — Brown County Courthouse Community Room, Aberdeen, 10 a.m.-noon;
• May 17 — Roberts County Courthouse, Sisseton, 2-4 p.m.;
• May 19 — Hot Springs Civic Center, 10 a.m.-noon;
• May 22 — Meade County Courthouse, Sturgis, 10 a.m.-noon;
• May 24 — Oacoma, Cedar Shores, 10 a.m.-noon;
• May 31 — Dewey County Courthouse, Timber Lake, 10 a.m.-noon;
• June 1 — Pierre, Capitol Lake Visitor Center, 10 a.m.-noon;
• June 6 — USD Knudson School of Law, Vermillion, 10 a.m.-noon;
• June 12 — Huron Crossroads Hotel and Event Center, 10 a.m.-noon;
Individuals needing assistance pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, should contact State Court Administration 605-773-3474 48 hours before convening to make any necessary arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.