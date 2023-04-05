School Festival Set For Record

Even before its start, the Missouri River Watershed School Festival has apparently set a record for next month’s run in Yankton.
The 13th annual event, slated for May 4 at Riverside Park, has broken the 500-student mark, according to committee member Paul Lepisto.
“Right now, we’re at 501 students, if everyone who has registered will attend,” he said. “We’ve come close, but we’ve never had that many. We had 472 in 2012, 441 in 2015 and 487 in 2018.”
For the best interaction, organizers have limited group sizes to 25 students, with each group rotating every 15 minutes to one of the 21 stations. A second fish tank was added because of its popularity, including the tradition of kissing the fish.
To promote social interaction, students from different schools are randomly mixed together, Lepisto said. The move has created a bond as students learn about their shared connection to the river.
“In the past, we’ve set a cap of 500 each year. But who’s going to tell one of the kids they can’t come?” Lepisto asked jokingly.
Those numbers reflect how much the festival has grown since the 125 students participating during its first year, Lepisto said. “This year’s registration numbers just kept coming. When we ticked over 500, it was really exciting to me,” he said.
Lespisto, based in Pierre, has worked with the Yankton festival from the outset as regional coordinator for the Izaak Walton League of America (IWLA).
The students can’t see every presentation during the three-hour event, but it wouldn’t be possible even with an all-day festival, Lepisto said. “It’s just the luck of the draw,” he added.
Lepisto credits two things for this year’s record turnout.
“One, it’s been a really long winter, and teachers see the kids want to go outside and do something that isn’t weather related,” he said. “And two, the quality of the event. Teachers from different schools are talking with each other, and they are telling what a quality educational experience the Watershed School Festival has become and remains.”
HANDS-ON LEARNING
Marcia Olnes, a retired Sacred Heart School science teacher, has been a staunch supporter of the school festival since its beginning. She remains involved with the event as part of the planning committee.
“Let’s face it, all of us learn a lot when we’re having fun, and this is a super fun educational outdoor event,” she said. “It teaches us about the community we live in, which is made even more special by the river.”
Olnes commended the festival for its real-life experiences.
“You gain so much from hands-on (demonstrations), whether you’re at a drainage table and trying to create a dam or just learning the value of cottonwood trees,” she said. “Then you go back to the classroom, and they get really excited about what they saw and experienced. That’s the true value of learning.”
Olnes commended the presenters who share their knowledge during the 15-minute segments over a three-hour period. In particular, she noted one expert who showed a particular knack for connecting with audiences of all ages, but particularly young people.
“One of the highlights for me was watching Karla Zeutenhorst (a former park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) working with the students,” Olnes said. “I have seen her presentations on boat safety. And I’ve seen her work with young people, from kids 2 ½ to 3 years old at Bald Eagle Days to talking to the senior high school dudes and about drinking and boating. She made it fun and to the point, with a tremendous educational quality going on.”
The festival promotes the idea of viewing the Missouri River as a treasure, Lepisto said.
“One of the things I’m looking forward to is the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission from Ponca State Park with their new presentation of ‘Leave No Trace,’” he said. “It encourages people to pick up after themselves and others in the parks and on the river.”
GREATER OUTREACH
For Tom Downs, the school festival represents the extended outreach he’s seeking for the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR). He brings his own experiences from national parks across the United States.
Downs pointed to the wide variety of displays and presentations offered during the festival. The activities include not only the environmental but also the historical and cultural aspects of those who have lived along the river.
He wants to expand on those activities as the MNRR program manager for interpretation, education and outreach.
“This rec river is unique in many ways. We’re trying to provide more opportunities for people to explore and learn about the river,” he said. “This (school festival) fits well with our mission.”
After losing two years to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned last year, noted Dennis Menke with the Friends of the MNRR organization.
“We had 350 kids last year, and this year we have more than 500,” he said. “The Watershed Festival is a marvelous time to see all the different presentations and to see how much fun kids can have on the river. They get outside in the spring and enjoy the nice weather.”
The school festival has remained committed to the hands-on approach, which has lent to its success, Lepisto said. “The kids have something they can touch, and they learn a lot more than just looking at pictures of something,” he said.
The school festival, along with the river clean-up and Homestead Day, couldn’t run without the presenters, volunteers and financial donors, Lepisto said. This year’s major donors include TC Energy, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Gilchrist Foundation in Sioux City, he said.
“It takes a community to do these river events. We extend a great deal of appreciation to these people,” he said.
For Olnes, this year’s record turnout signals the school festival has regained its momentum after the pandemic, but it also shouldn’t be taken for granted.
“Certainly, you have a lapse and can’t have an event for two years,” she said. “You have to get out there and show people, to rev it up a little bit and add some new things. But people have also missed it and are ready for it.”
The school festival will yield rewards for years to come, Olnes predicted.
“Meeting and being with other kids while learning is very valuable, and you’re learning about the environment you’re standing in during that moment of the day,” she said.
“Science is about building curiosity, asking questions, finding the answers and then asking more questions. That’s learning at its best.”
This year’s participants include Yankton Middle School, Sacred Heart Middle School of Yankton, Irene-Wakonda and Andes Central from southeast South Dakota and St. Rose of Lima School (Crofton), Hartington-Newcastle, Wausa and Cedar Catholic Junior-Senior High School (Hartington) of northeast Nebraska.
