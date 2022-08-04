Western rains are once again impacting the runoff forecast for the Missouri River.
During the monthly U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Missouri River Basin Water Management update Thursday, officials said the forecast is improving but is still short of average.
“While the upper basin runoff forecast has improved over the last few months, it is still well below-average,” said John Remus, USACE Missouri River Basin Water Management chief. “System storage peaked on July 20 at 52.1 million acre feet (MAF) and will steadily decline over the next several months.”
He said that water conservation measures will continue through the remainder of 2022 and possibly well into 2023.
“There is presently, and will be, adequate water in the reservoirs and in the river reaches between the reservoirs and below the system to serve all water supply needs,” he said.
Ryan Larsen of the Missouri River Basin Water Management reservoir regulation team said the 2022 calendar year runoff forecast has been increased to 20.6 MAF — 80% of average — for the upper Missouri River basin above Sioux City. This is up from 20 MAF, predicted in July, itself an upward adjustment due to heavy rains out west.
“The slight increase in the annual runoff forecast is mostly due to higher-than-forecast July runoff in all reaches above Sioux City, Iowa,” Larsen said. “Pockets of near- to above-normal precipitation were observed in Montana; western North Dakota; eastern and central South Dakota; central Nebraska into eastern Kansas; and northern Missouri. Below-normal precipitation was observed elsewhere in the basin.”
However, he said expectations are that this overall trend is coming to an end.
“The remaining months of the calendar year are forecast to be below average as drought conditions persist over parts of the basin, and the climate outlook shows indications for below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures,” he said.
In response to a question about the status of drought conditions, Remus said the news isn’t great.
“A considerable amount of the basin is still in drought, even though conditions have improved — particularly, improvements in North Dakota and parts of Montana and Wyoming” he said. “However, the drought outlook is for drought expanding in the lower basin.”
Though this month’s webinar did not include an in-depth discussion on upcoming conditions, a slide was included with climate outlooks for the month of August and the fall (September through November). While both outlooks showed southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska experiencing below-normal precipitation, only the August forecast showed the region experiencing above-normal temperatures, with average temperatures forecast in the overall fall outlook.
