The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc on all facets of society, and nonprofits are no exception.
The United Way of Greater Yankton has chosen to step up its efforts to help keep these nonprofits on track in a time of need. Recently, the group announced the establishment of the Greater Yankton COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund aimed at helping organizations as they respond to the needs of residents in the face of the ongoing pandemic.
Lauren Hanson, executive director of United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan said the fund will aid those organizations that need it most.
“This really is to help provide additional support to those programs that may already be experiencing — or may experience throughout 2020 — an unanticipated, but substantial, change in their client needs,” Hanson said. “Some examples of immediate or long-term needs could be access to food for people of all ages. We’re seeing a lot of shortages of volunteers because of social distancing protocol. Many volunteers are stepping back from their duties and we know that many nonprofits really rely on volunteers, so now these nonprofits have to reevaluate how they’re delivering services to people.”
Child care, access to mental health services and economic assistance are also among the services provided by the nonprofits that the fund aims to help.
“We really don’t know what the rest of 2020 will bring, but we’re hoping this fund will be able to provide some support to the agencies as needs will constantly evolve and change,” Hanson said.
So far, the fund has raised around $3,000 with no goal.
“We’re going to do our best to raise as much as we can because we’re not sure what the long-term overall needs of this pandemic will be,” Hanson said. “Any gift makes a difference to this fund.”
While there haven’t been any major pandemics that affected Yankton in recent years, Hanson said United Way of Greater Yankton has had some experience with providing similar assistance to area nonprofits in times of crisis.
“The pandemic is a new challenge to us, but the community spirit required in response to it is not,” she said. “With the flooding last spring and fall, United Way was called to action by our partners at the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management. There were needs that were being unmet in response with volunteers. Agencies saw an increase in need due to families that were displaced, so United Way did collect dollars from partners and we cycled that money out to local agencies like Pathways Shelter for the Homeless.”
She said the group also mobilized volunteers and helped with case management during the floods.
Due to the nature of the current crisis, Hanson said there are some major differences.
“We’re not looking at volunteers,” she said. “This is a totally different situation this time and we have to be innovative and creative with how we approach things. This fund is one way that United Way is helping.”
United Way is also part of the local COVID-19 task force and is in charge of creating a community-wide food contingency plan.
Hanson said the ongoing health crisis doesn’t change Yankton’s giving spirit.
“Although social distancing separates us physically, we’re still as connected as ever to each other and we still have the power to come together in hope and in generosity,” she said. “I just encourage people to consider a gift to the fund and to support the immediate long-term needs of our agencies that are working hard every day to help as many people as they can during this difficult time.”
Community organizations can begin requesting aid starting April 1 by emailing info@yanktonunitedway.org for an application.
———
To donate to the Greater Yankton COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, there are three options:
• Visit www.yanktonunitedway.org/give.
• Texting the word YANKTON to short code 41444 on your mobile device.
• Mail contributions to United Way at 610 W. 23rd St, Suite 11.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.