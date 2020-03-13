VERMILLION — University of South Dakota Beacom School of Business students Joshua DeGroot and Ethan Walker were recently accepted and offered full-ride scholarships into KPMG’s Master of Accounting with Data and Analytics (MADA) program.
“The success of these students is a testimony to the hard work they have put into their education and further solidifies Beacom as a high-quality and rigorous institution for accounting and business majors,” said Srini Ragothaman, Ph.D., professor and chair of the accounting and finance department at the Beacom School of Business. “This is a great achievement for Josh and Ethan, and it brings great pride to the school and the accounting department.”
Students accepted into KPMG’s MADA program receive tuition, supplies and living expense stipends for a MADA program at one of the top universities in the United States. Admitted students also receive a paid internship at a KPMG office, full reimbursement for CPA exam costs and a full-time employment offer upon completion of graduate school.
Walker has been accepted to the MADA program at the Villanova University School of Business ($70,000 value).
“Students at the Beacom School of Business not only receive rigorous technical training from talented faculty, but also receive resources on how to build your resume and effectively navigate the application process,” Walker said.
DeGroot has been accepted to the MADA program at the University of Southern California Leventhal School of Accounting ($80,000 value).
“One of my main talking points that gave me an edge over other interviewees was the analytics-based project that I completed during my data analytics courses,” said DeGroot. “While these are not the easiest courses you can take, I believe the proficiency I gained in data analysis helped immensely during my interview.”
