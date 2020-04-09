• A report was received at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 9:07 a.m. Thursday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:34 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle break-in on Maple St.
