Birds of a feather flock together at the Yankton Community Library — but these are pistachio shells.
The Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. The YCL staff and participants will kick off the spring season by creating their own canvases full of colorful pistachio shell-birds. (Teens who are 14 or older are welcome to register for the craft with a registered adult.) All supplies for this craft are provided.
