VERMILLION — During the South Dakota National Philanthropy Day Celebration, the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) Fraternity at the University of South Dakota was honored with the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award. National Philanthropy Day is hosted by the South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Since the inception of the award, Pi Kappa Alpha is the first college organization to be recognized. The Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy honors those ages 10–23 who demonstrate outstanding commitment to the community through direct financial support, development of charitable programs, volunteering and leadership in philanthropy.
“Our brothers are committed to making a difference in the community and beyond,” said chapter president Andrew Tiede, a fourth-year accounting student from Sioux Falls. “We are honored to support worthy causes.”
For the past five academic years Pi Kappa Alpha has raised $200,000 while dedicating more than 80,000 in service hours. PIKES have made an exceptional impact on the community, especially for local children battling cancer by supporting Cure Kids Cancer at Sanford Children’s Hospital. Here are philanthropy and service highlights from the USD PIKES:
• 2019-20 academic year: $38,500 — 17,300+ service hours
• 2018-19 academic year: $41,854 — 13,544 service hours
• 2017-18 academic year: $41,600 — 13,249 service hours
• 2016-17 academic year: $41,488.95 — 13,230 service hours
• 2015-16 academic year: $39,737.31 — 13,125 service hours
During the previous academic year, the average per member was 163 service hours. Philanthropic fundraising was $504.26 per PIKE, respectively.
