PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) received $50,000 provided by Healthy Blue Nebraska in support of agency programs.
This sponsorship will help NENCAP maintain critical programming in utility, rent and financial assistance, food pantries, early childhood, health services, nutrition, and financial literacy. NENCAP participated in a check presentation announcing the generous gift.
NENCAP serves over 10,000 clients a year with programs such as: Head Start, Early Head Start, WIC, Immunization, Healthy Families, Weatherization, Family Services, free tax preparation, car seat programs, Veteran Services, Commodity Supplemental Food Program and food pantries. NENCAP’s mission statement is, “People helping people: empowering individuals, strengthening families and enriching communities in Northeast Nebraska.” The agency can be contacted at 1-800-445-2505.
