The AAA South Dakota store in Yankton is celebrating the spirit of the holiday season by helping the United Way of Greater Yankton collect toys and other items for its annual ‘Toys for Kids’ drive.

From Nov. 14 through Dec. 14, members of the public — whether they are AAA members or not — may drop donated items by AAA, located at 2503 Fox Run Pkwy., Suite 5, Yankton, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.