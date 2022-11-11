The AAA South Dakota store in Yankton is celebrating the spirit of the holiday season by helping the United Way of Greater Yankton collect toys and other items for its annual ‘Toys for Kids’ drive.
From Nov. 14 through Dec. 14, members of the public — whether they are AAA members or not — may drop donated items by AAA, located at 2503 Fox Run Pkwy., Suite 5, Yankton, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“The Yankton community is always so good to us, so it is our honor to give back, assist those in need and help make the holidays special for kids,” said Terri Gillam, retail manager of the AAA Yankton store. “This year is especially challenging for many families, so we urge the community to get behind the United Way’s ‘Toys for Kids’ drive and donate and item or two,”
The United Way is asking for the following items for this year’s ‘Toys for Kids’ drive:
• Ages 0-2 — Anything musical, books, soft baby dolls, soft cars, blocks
• Ages 3-5 — Dolls, cars, puzzles, books, S.T.E.M. toys, hats, mittens
• Ages 6-10 — Dolls, cars, board games, action figures, Barbie dolls, S.T.E.M. toys, art sets, Lego sets, hats, mittens, aquatic center passes
• Ages 11-13 — Legs, sports equipment, remote control cars, water bottles, games for ages 10 and up, tie-dye kits, S.T.E.M. learning sets, karaoke system, aquatic center passes
• Ages 14-18 — Hoodies, makeup, hair accessories, toiletry sets, sports equipment, water bottles, restaurant gift cards, aquatic center passes
Each person who makes a donation to the drive may register to win a free AAA Plus membership for a year. The drawing will take place at the conclusion of the toy drive.
For more information, call the AAA Yankton store at 605-665-7823.
