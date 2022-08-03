The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
• Robert Dierkson, 45, Mitchell, was arrested Tuesday on a court hold and on two warrants for violation of probation.
• Steven Sage, 24, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for reckless driving, failure to maintain financial responsibility and eluding a law enforcement officer.
• Christopher Wainwright, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for violation of a protection order.
• Steven Paulus, 47, Hartington, Neb., was arrested Tuesday on warrants for breach of conditions of release without good cause and failure to appear.
