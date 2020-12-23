Bloomfield Singer Turns To Social Media To Reach Audience

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — In the midst of a pandemic, Rod Eisenhauer thought of the elderly people he could no longer entertain at the local long-term care facilities.
The 75-year-old Bloomfield resident has sung at area functions his entire life. “I’m a tenor. I don’t have much range,” he said modestly.
Eisenhauer has performed at the Good Samaritan Society’s nursing home and assisted-living center in Bloomfield for years, including the holidays. With the pandemic still ongoing, those facilities remain closed to visitors.
If he couldn’t visit the residents for Christmas, he brought his music to them and anyone else who cared to listen. He turned to his Facebook page for providing music during the holiday season.
He performs a new song each day around 9 a.m. He will post his last song Christmas Day, but past performances can be found on his Facebook page.
“I’ve been doing (a song) every day of the week. I’m surprised at the following it has gotten,” he said. “I’m getting ‘likes’ from California and all over. One song got 52 comments, 18 shares and 1,800 views.”
Eisenhauer tries to give his audience a wide variety of music while keeping the Christmas spirit. His songs range from religious selections and traditional carols to country music.
“I enjoy doing what I call my country Christmas classics. They’re country songs for the season,” he said. “I also do songs like ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Jingle Bells.’ On Sundays, I like to do religious songs.”
Eisenhauer said he has received positive feedback from his Christmas songs. His background settings on the videos include a Christmas village to match the season.
His singing at the Bloomfield nursing facilities, which prompted the current video series, has become a long-time tradition.
“About 10-15 years ago, the activity director asked me, ‘Would you come down and sing for our residents?’ They wrote me down (on the calendar) at each place once a month,” he said. “I would do one week at the rest home and another week at the assisted living center. I’ve been doing it ever since then.”
Word of his singing talents spread, and he received an invitation to sing at Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs senior living community in Yankton. He also sang at a Plainview, Nebraska, facility.
Then the pandemic hit, and long-term care facilities closed to outside visitors to contain the virus and to protect their residents. He hasn’t performed at either Bloomfield facility since March.
“As soon as we saw the first signs of COVID, I knew (those residents) couldn’t go anywhere,” he said. “And they weren’t going to hear any of my songs. I definitely like to sing for them.”
PROVIDING A LIFT
With the pandemic creating so much stress for so many people, Eisenhauer felt a need to provide uplifting music.
“One day, I thought that I would really like to put this (music) on Facebook. It just blew up from there,” he said. “On March 29, I starting singing and posting it on my Facebook page. I sang a song each day for 73 days. I didn’t know what to expect. It just took off, and I started getting all kinds of response. People seemed to like it.”
At the time, an Omaha television station interviewed Eisenhauer about his marathon effort to lift people’s spirits. He ended the singing streak when he felt the pandemic had eased and people were able to go outdoors and resume more of their daily activities.
As the holidays neared, Eisenhauer thought of the elderly who hadn’t received any outside visitors and little social interaction. Those feelings of isolation and loneliness would likely worsen during the Christmas season, he said.
Eisenhauer decided to give them and others the gift of music.
While his music attracts a wide audience, Eisenhauer thinks of the elderly residents who have anticipated his “visits” throughout the years.
“A lot of them (in the facilities) are my age or older,” he said. “They remember songs from 50 and 60 years ago. They can relate to it, and those songs really do a lot for them. There are some songs they really like and request from me.”
Those requests include artists ranging from Willie Nelson and Alan Jackson to Elvis Presley and Johnny Tillotson. No matter the style, he receives the same warm reception from the older audiences.
“When you start singing, they know what it is,” he said. “They get a smile on their face, and some of them even sing along. One lady couldn’t talk well, but she could sing along.”
When he was finished singing at a facility, Eisenhauer didn’t dash out the door.
“We stayed around afterwards and had coffee. There are some (residents) who hadn’t seen anybody in a while. They didn’t have anyone, or their relatives didn’t visit or live nearby,” he said. “There are days I think, ‘I don’t want to go up there (to sing).’ But when I get there and see the look on their faces, it’s all you need.”
GIVING THE GIFT
Throughout his life, Eisenhauer has used his musical talents to uplift a wide variety of audiences.
“I started singing back in grade school. The music teacher would take me to the women’s club, and I would lead a song for them after their meeting,” he said. “I did a lot of singing in high school. After I graduated, I went into the Army and served in Thailand. While I was stationed there, I sang in the enlisted men’s clubs.”
When he returned to Bloomfield in 1971, he filled in for a singer who became sick and couldn’t perform at a wedding. The fill-in led to Eisenhauer’s regular singing for worship services and funerals at his congregation of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
During the pandemic, he has continued singing for worship services. His music has provided a spiritual lift for his fellow parishioners.
“We’ve had outside services,” he said. “Now, we’re back in the church, and people can choose to worship inside or sit outside in their cars and listen to the service broadcast on a radio station.”
While he continues to inspire and entertain others, Eisenhauer looks forward to reuniting with a special audience — the residents at the Bloomfield nursing home and assisted-living center.
“It’s been a really long time since I’ve seen them,” he said. “I know them and really miss them. I can’t wait to go back.”
To view Eisenhauer’s performances, visit his Facebook page at RodandJuleen Eisenhauer.
