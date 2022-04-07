100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 8, 1922
• A decision to take definite and immediate steps looking toward securing quarters at least reasonably permanent for the American Legion in Yankton was made at the regular April meeting of Roy Anderson Post at the Chamber of Commerce last evening. The plan is either to take charge of some quarters already available or in case no satisfactory arrangements can be made to build a hut that will serve as a general headquarters and meeting place.
• The annual epidemic of automobile accidents seems to have struck Yankton. One occurred shortly before noon today on Third street just in front of the Nelson-Anderson grocery. The bridge company’s Ford coupe driven by Miss Marion Christensen was being backed from the center parking when a car coming up from the east, driven by W.A. Stransky smashed into it with considerable force. The right rear wheel of the Ford was torn completely off, and the Stransky car lost fenders and running boards along one side. Occupants of neither car were injured.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 8, 1947
• A step toward alleviating the garbage and refuse collection burden now being carried by the street department, and improving removal services to Yankton’s citizens, was taken at a regular meeting of the board of city commissioners last night when an agreement was drawn up and accepted whereby Isaac S. Blakey of Yankton will be engaged to haul waste paper, ashes, rubbish and other refuse from the residential and business districts.
• The big new mess hall or restaurant opened in Pickstown last week under the management of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Hanson and Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Johnson who recently were awarded a government contract to operate the concession here.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 8, 1972
• Mrs. Nels (Mary) Jensen, who lives on a farm in Clay County, is the Homemaker of the Week. The Homemaker of the Week’s great-grandfather homesteaded in the area and the Jensens represent the fourth generation in this locality. Mary and her husband are doing diversified farming. They have 2500 laying hens and milk 30 cows.
• An evening of Aframerican spirituals and folk songs is in store for Yankton area residents on Monday, April 10 when Robert William Ingram II, tenor, appears on the Marian Auditorium stage at Mount Marty College at 8 p.m. He is brought to this area by the Mount Marty student body in cooperation with the South Dakota Arts Council. There will be no admission charged.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 8, 1997
• Research by a three-university team — which includes a group from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine — has identified the crucial atomic/molecular structure of a protein that may lead to the development of medical treatment that could produce effective treatment of alcohol abuse and alcoholism without serious side effects.
• Highway 18 may remain the only avenue for crossing the James River in Hutchinson County as other roads have been closed. The Wolf Creek Colony road (279th Street) has sustained damage to the westbound lane and should be closed for 72 hours. Sunday’s high winds may have created erosion problems, and highway crews have put rip rap along the edge of the road to prevent further damage.
