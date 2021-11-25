PARKER — Two people face drug charges after a bust netted more than seven pounds of illegal substances, cash and a vehicle.
The Turner County sheriff’s office provided a press release on the incident but did not list the names or other details of the two individuals. The arrests arose from an incident involving speeding and open containers.
Late Sunday night, a Turner County deputy was patrolling in the area of U.S. Highway 18 near the intersection of 458th Avenue. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling toward him at a high rate of speed. The deputy confirmed with radar that the vehicle was traveling 74 miles per hour (mph) in a 65 mph zone.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. During the stop, indications of criminal activity were observed. After further investigation, 7.1 pounds of THC oils, wax, edibles and marijuana were located in the vehicle. All items were seized along with $318 cash.
Both the driver and passenger were arrested on multiple charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Both were charged with: possession with intent to distribute one pound or more of marijuana, possession of marijuana 1-10 pounds, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting substance to become intoxicated and open container in a motor vehicle.
In addition, the driver was charged with speeding.
A 2014 Ford Taurus was also seized pending further investigation.
