Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Ellis Cournoyer, 41, Vermillion, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Stark, 33, Lesterville, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Justin Hansen, 37, Neligh, Neb., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Brad Hall, 41, Watertown, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold.
• Beau Brady, 33, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for information furnished by a driver in a property damage accident: following too closely.
• Ray Jackson, 39, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving with a revoked license, contempt and driving under the influence.
• Randall Scharffenberg, 71, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Gabriel Makuel, 35, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for failure to appear.
• Bernard Metivier III, 41, Yankton, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence, reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, terrorist threat and aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.