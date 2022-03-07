100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 8, 1922
• A movement looking toward the formation of a first-class Boy Scout Council taking in nine counties in southeastern South Dakota, with a paid executive, was started at a district meeting here Tuesday afternoon and evening.
• The board of county commissioners went out on the Meridian Highway yesterday afternoon with F.D. Hudgins, state highway engineer, to look over the proposed change in the road which will eliminate the jog around the hill north of Beaver Creek.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 8, 1947
• A check for $200, representing the net proceeds of the children’s operetta, “Hansel and Gretel,” has been presented by Miss Mary McFarland, principal of Garfield school, to Hugh Danforth, treasurer of the citizens’ committee, as an additional contribution from the city schools to the Yankton swimming pool fund.
• A summer crammed with baseball activity is on tap for the “kids” of Yankton. The proposed Junior-Junior baseball program to be supervised by the newly organized Yankton Baseball Commission and directed by a paid recreational director will prove the highlight of Yankton’s summer activities.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 8, 1972
• Yankton’s High School age bowlers took sole possession of the top spot in the ESD Bowling League last Friday night when they edged the Brookings team in the year’s final match. Yankton won the title with a 36-12 record. Once again Randy Biesman was the leader, this time with 628.
• The Tyndall Panthers will take a 17-7 record into the State Class B basketball tournament with them this year, but they’ll be carefully watched and have gained a great deal of support because of their tremendous regional win over the Number Two ranked Andes Central Eagles for the Region VII title in the Mitchell Corn Palace last week.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 8, 1997
• Nebraska Gov. Ben Nelson wants the state to stock ringneck pheasants to attract hunters to Nebraska, but wildlife groups say the plan is neither cost effective nor biologically sound. South Dakota’s severe winter wiped out large numbers of pheasants, and people will be looking elsewhere to hunt, Nelson said.
• WNAX is celebrating 75 years on the air — and it is not doing it quietly. A variety of events will be held throughout the year to mark the milestone. WNAX received its broadcasting license Nov. 9, 1922, and went on the air a few weeks later.
